Comedian Lee Su-ji apologized Saturday, 18 days after a video she posted sparked controversy over what critics called a mockery of calls for a by-election.

In a post on her YouTube channel "Hot Issue Ji," Lee said she was "truly sorry for the disappointment and discomfort" the incident had caused. "I also sincerely apologize for failing to respond quickly and appropriately after the controversy arose," she said, adding that she would "take this matter seriously, take sufficient time to regroup, and return with a more careful and responsible attitude."

In a handwritten apology posted alongside the message, Lee said she was "taking seriously the fact that, regardless of my intention to create laughter, the result caused hurt and discomfort to some people." "As a comedian whose job is to make people laugh, I should have been more careful," she wrote. She added that she had "not given enough thought to the possibility that my performance and content could come across as hurtful or offensive to some."

She also said she would "reflect more deeply on myself through this experience" and pledged to "become a comedian who, with greater care and a stronger sense of responsibility, delivers the kind of healthy laughter that many people can share and relate to."

The controversy began after Lee's video titled "The Ultimate Extreme Job — Civil Servant," released July 14, featured a scene in which she played a civil servant while a member of the public shouted "By-election!" Critics said the scene mocked protesters demanding a by-election following a ballot shortage during the June 3 local elections. The production team later said there had been no political intent and removed the video.