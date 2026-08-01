National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday (local time) that South Korea is "at the stage of reviewing various possibilities" regarding how it can contribute to stabilizing the Strait of Hormuz.

Wi, who is accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on a visit to Argentina, met reporters at a press center in Buenos Aires. Asked whether Seoul's position — that it had not received a formal request from Washington to dispatch military assets — remained unchanged, and whether it was separately considering sending naval vessels or other military assets, he said multiple options were under review.

On the question of a US request, Wi shrugged off suggestions that Washington had made a specific demand. "Consultations with the US side are ongoing, but the US is not specifically asking for anything," he said. "It is consultations at the level of the US side sounding out what we might be able to do."

He added that Seoul was engaging in those consultations while internally reviewing multiple options. "Depending on the matter, there may still be the need to build consensus with the National Assembly or with public opinion," he said.

Wi reiterated that the government had concluded South Korea must actively participate and contribute, given that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz directly affects the country's economic and security interests. "We are reviewing the options available to us," he said.

Wi also rebuffed suggestions that a lack of communication between South Korea and the United States was to blame after a US military drone conducting joint exercises in the Paju area of Gyeonggi Province was mistaken for a North Korean aircraft. "My understanding is that our side was already aware of the plan for the drone operation," he said.

He drew a line against characterizations that the incident reflected lax military discipline. "Reports that the matter was not reported up the chain at the working level do not appear to be accurate, and we need to examine what level of reporting is appropriate," Wi said. "I do not think this is a matter of communication or discipline. There does not appear to have been any particular problem."

Wi then addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent claim that Russia had used North Korean missiles, saying military cooperation between Russia and North Korea was "a major concern" for Seoul.

"Such military cooperation runs counter to relevant UN Security Council resolutions," he said. "Moreover, as this is a matter directly linked to our security, we are watching it with serious concern. Our position is that cooperation in violation of Security Council resolutions must stop."

Wi went on to say that Seoul would monitor the situation closely and work to prevent it from deteriorating further. "We intend to make efforts so that, as much as possible, the illegal military cooperation diminishes and eventually ceases, and to take necessary steps as needed," he said.