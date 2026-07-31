Highway and roundabout safety tips highlighted Follow-up campaign on urban driving rules planned for September

The Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee announced Friday that it is launching a "considerate driving" campaign aimed at promoting a more mature road culture.

The campaign goes beyond simple compliance with traffic laws, encouraging drivers to show mutual consideration and yield to one another to create a safer, more civil road environment. It extends the reach of Mobile Kids — a children's road safety program the committee has run since 2014 — to adult drivers.

Shirin Emira, chair of the Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee, said a safe road environment and pedestrian protection begin with small acts of consideration from each individual driver. "Considerate driving is the surest way to protect one another's safety and reflects the character of a driver," she said. "We hope this campaign sparks positive change — fostering mutual respect on the road and helping build a traffic environment where everyone feels secure."

The campaign's first theme is timed to the surge in vehicle travel during the summer holiday season, focusing on safety rules and courteous behavior on highways and at roundabouts. Key guidelines include using the left lane only for overtaking and keeping it clear for passing vehicles, and yielding to vehicles already in a roundabout before entering.

The committee will roll out the campaign across multiple channels — screening campaign videos on approximately 32,000 apartment and office elevator displays nationwide, at major urban hubs including Seoul Station and Busan Station, and at highway rest stops such as Gapyeong and Jeongan Albam.

In addition, the campaign will use TMAP navigation voice prompts to deliver considerate driving messages to about 100,000 drivers a day on key highway stretches after they pass through tollgates.

Starting in September, a follow-up campaign will address urban driving habits, covering topics such as proper turn-signal use and refraining from using smartphones while driving.