The Posco Cheongam Foundation held its 2026 Posco Lighthouse Scholarship certificate ceremonies at Baekun Education Center in Gwangyang on Thursday and at Hyoja Art Hall in Pohang on Friday.

The ceremonies brought together newly selected scholarship recipients, their parents and officials from local education support offices to celebrate the students' achievements and encourage their futures.

The foundation selected 83 new Lighthouse scholars this year to foster a stable academic environment and develop future talent among high school students in Pohang and Gwangyang. Including 141 second- and third-year students already receiving support, the total number of recipients this year stands at 224.

Starting this year, the Posco Lighthouse Scholarship program was restructured to select students at the start of their first year of high school. The 83 newly chosen scholars — recognized for academic excellence and good conduct — were drawn from 37 high schools across Pohang and Gwangyang. They will receive support for up to three years through graduation, subject to annual review.

Each selected scholar receives 1 million won ($694) in scholarship funds, along with a six-week structured mentoring program covering learning and career planning, and university admissions consulting to provide practical academic and college-preparation guidance.

Now in its seventh year since launching in 2020, the Lighthouse Scholarship program has supported a cumulative 1,422 students with scholarships and educational programs, establishing itself as a flagship scholarship initiative in the Pohang and Gwangyang communities.

"The restructured selection system allows for more long-term, systematic support from the moment students enter high school through graduation," a foundation official said. "We hope that through enhanced mentoring and admissions consulting, local youth will be able to set concrete goals and fully realize their potential."

Founded in 1971 as the Steelmaking Scholarship Association, the Posco Cheongam Foundation has served as a steadfast patron for more than half a century, helping future talent pursue their dreams regardless of financial circumstances.

Beyond the Lighthouse Scholarship, the foundation also runs a range of other programs — including the Posco Vision Scholarship, which selects incoming university students from Pohang and Gwangyang and provides 5 million won annually through graduation.

Meanwhile, the Posco Cheongam Foundation recently held its 2026 Posco Overseas Study Scholarship certificate ceremony at Posco Center in Seoul, presenting scholarship certificates to two students entering doctoral programs at prestigious universities abroad.

The Posco Overseas Study Scholarship supports outstanding domestic talent in pursuing research at leading overseas universities with reduced financial burden. The foundation launched the program this year to develop key talent capable of driving the nation's future competitiveness amid intensifying global competition in technology and knowledge.