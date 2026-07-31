One Ioniq 5, one EV5 donated Vehicles expected to ease burden of nighttime patrols Part of broader CSR efforts for overseas Korean communities

Hyundai Motor and Kia announced Friday that they have donated two electric patrol vehicles to the Korean community in Chile to support public safety efforts.

The two automakers donated a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a Kia EV5 to the Korean Association of Chile to help create a safer living environment and promote community development in and around "Korea Street" in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

Korea Street in Santiago is a district packed with Korean restaurants and shops that has become a popular destination for locals, drawing large crowds every weekend on the strength of hallyu's growing popularity. The area is expected to attract even more visitors after the community's efforts officially secured the "Korea Street" designation on July 14.

The Korean Association of Chile had long funded nighttime patrols through a private security firm using donations from community members. As it became increasingly difficult to raise the funds needed to sustain those patrols, some local merchants began taking part in patrol activities themselves — and that development prompted Hyundai Motor and Kia to donate the vehicles.

The electric vehicles, which carry lower running costs than conventional cars, are expected to reduce the operational burden on the association and minimize gaps in nighttime security coverage.

"This donation goes beyond simply providing vehicles — it is meaningful in that it addresses the real difficulties faced by the overseas Korean community and strengthens the bond between Korean companies and local Korean residents," a Hyundai Motor and Kia official said.

Hyundai Motor Group has maintained a range of corporate social responsibility activities in Chile. When an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country in 2010, the group donated $200,000 to support disaster recovery and relief for displaced residents. Hyundai Mobis also contributed to the recovery effort by offering mobile repair services for damaged vehicles and discounts on parts.

From 2016 to 2018, Hyundai Motor carried out an environmental improvement and children's education support project in the Valparaíso region, converting two Mighty medium-duty trucks into recycling collection vehicles and donating them to the local government.

From 2019 to 2023, the company supported the training of skilled workers in automotive maintenance. It funded an education program allowing pre-university students to complete a preliminary degree course in vehicle maintenance, and renovated repair workshop facilities and classroom spaces to improve the learning environment.

Kia also refurbished aging parks and welfare facilities in downtown Santiago in 2023, transforming them into eco-friendly spaces. The project included the installation of electric vehicle chargers, tennis courts, a mini golf course, outdoor benches made from recycled materials, and solar-powered mobile phone chargers, enhancing convenience for local residents.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor and Kia have been actively expanding their global customer touchpoints, including the recent opening of "UX Studio Shanghai," a user experience research hub, in the Jing'an district of Shanghai, China.