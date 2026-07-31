The AI Boot Camp project team at Daegu University held a graduation ceremony for its 2026 summer immersive education program Tuesday at the main auditorium of Engineering Building No. 7.

The event was organized to recognize students who successfully completed the curriculum. Yu Jun-hyeok, director of the AI Boot Camp project team, attended along with project staff, representatives from participating companies and program graduates.

The curriculum was supported by the Ministry of Education, the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology and North Gyeongsang Province, with the goal of developing industry-ready professionals who meet workplace demands.

Students who completed the cloud computing practice course earned the Naver Cloud Platform certified professional qualification.

Top- and high-performing graduates from the course will also be offered field training opportunities to further strengthen their professional skills.

"The problem-solving abilities you have built through this program will be your greatest competitive edge even as technology changes rapidly," Yu said. "I hope you will continue to grow and play a central role as the AI talent that leads the future of our society and industry."