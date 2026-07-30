A man in his 50s who was impersonating a police officer at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, has been arrested and detained.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station arrested the man on Saturday on charges of violating the Police Uniform and Equipment Regulation Act and subsequently placed him in detention.

The man is accused of wearing and using items bearing the word "POLICE," along with a light baton and a walkie-talkie, at the stadium on Saturday during a KBO League game between the Doosan Bears and the Samsung Lions.

During the investigation, the man reportedly told police he wore the equipment "because of a childhood memory of wanting to become a police officer."

The Police Uniform and Equipment Regulation Act prohibits anyone who is not a police officer from wearing, using, or carrying police uniforms or equipment. The law also bans the use of similar uniforms and gear, barring people from wearing items that make it difficult to distinguish them from actual police officers or from carrying equipment that resembles official police gear.

Police said they plan to conduct a thorough investigation into any additional reasons behind the man's decision to wear the equipment.