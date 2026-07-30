LG Display has been selected as a beneficiary of the government's Gungmin Growth Fund, securing 1.5 trillion won ($1.03 billion) in long-term, low-interest financing for next-generation OLED technology investment. The company will add another 1.5 trillion won from its own resources, bringing the total commitment to 3 trillion won aimed at widening its technological lead in OLED.

LG Display announced Thursday that it had been chosen as a recipient under the "OLED technology supremacy" category of the fund's second mega-project round.

The Gungmin Growth Fund is a policy finance program designed to channel long-term capital into national strategic and advanced industries, spurring private investment. Through this selection, LG Display will receive a long-term, low-interest loan worth 1.5 trillion won.

The company plans to deploy the combined 3 trillion won — fund support plus its own capital — toward developing next-generation OLED technologies and building out production infrastructure. The arrangement lets LG Display secure future growth drivers while keeping the financial burden of large-scale fundraising to a minimum.

The fund's decision to back a major display-sector investment reflects a judgment that OLED represents a core advanced strategic technology worth defending at the national level, as Chinese rivals intensify their push into the market.

LG Display will channel the secured funds primarily into equipment and infrastructure needed to apply next-generation premium OLED technology. The company will also pursue development work aimed at enhancing OLED's differentiated performance — including lower power consumption, reduced panel thickness, higher brightness and longer lifespan.

Rather than simply expanding production capacity, the investment focuses on high-value-added products and proprietary technology. The strategy is to restructure the company's earnings around technologies that competitors cannot easily replicate, moving away from price and volume competition with Chinese manufacturers.

The global display market is shifting from liquid crystal displays to OLED. Having grown on the back of mobile devices, OLED is now extending into TVs, monitors, IT devices such as tablets and laptops, and automotive displays.

Since commercializing large-format OLED TV panels in 2013, LG Display has continued developing next-generation technologies including tandem OLED and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, or LTPO. Tandem OLED stacks multiple organic light-emitting layers to boost brightness, lifespan and energy efficiency.

Going forward, the company plans to advance long-lifespan, high-brightness and low-power technologies while expanding into high-value markets such as gaming monitors and automotive displays. It will also strengthen OLED's competitiveness in high-resolution, fast-response and flexible form-factor applications as AI devices proliferate.

The investment is also expected to generate positive spillover effects for domestic display materials, components and equipment companies, as well as regional economies. Equipment orders, supplier transactions and job creation are anticipated to increase, particularly in Paju and surrounding areas of Gyeonggi Province where the investment will be concentrated.

"This 3 trillion won investment represents our firm resolve to defend OLED technology sovereignty — the core of Korean display — through an overwhelming technological edge," an LG Display official said. "We will deploy the secured funds efficiently to build differentiated product and technology competitiveness, and serve as a driving force for the advancement of South Korea's advanced strategic industries."