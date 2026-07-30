Prime farmland in agricultural promotion zones to be reclassified to allow apartment construction permits

Gwangyang Mayor Park Sung-hyun recently visited the South Jeolla Province Development Corp. to urge swift progress on an urban development project in the Deokrye-Dowol district of Gwangyang-eup.

The city signed an MOU with the South Jeolla Province Development Corp. in 2018 to launch the urban development project, which covers 929,707 square meters in the Deokrye-Dowol district of Gwangyang-eup.

Progress has slowed, however, as negotiations with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs over lifting agricultural promotion zone designations on prime farmland — a key procedural step — have been stalled since last year, delaying the apartment supply the project is meant to deliver.

Mayor Park visited the South Jeolla Province Development Corp. in person to discuss ways to move the project forward. The city pledged to concentrate its administrative resources on concluding the ministry consultations needed to lift the agricultural promotion zone designations on the rice paddies and fields.

"We will make sure the results of the Deokrye-Dowol urban development project are felt on the ground as soon as possible," Park said.