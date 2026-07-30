Keangnam Enterprises, a construction affiliate of SM Group, held a joint heatwave safety forum with the Gyeonggi Provincial Employment and Labor Office and the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH).

The company said Thursday the forum took place Tuesday at an apartment construction site in the Dangsu district of Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

The forum was organized to prevent and proactively address heat-related illness, electrocution and other accidents at construction sites during the summer heat.

About 30 people attended, including Keangnam Enterprises CEO Lee Ki-dong, Gyeonggi Provincial Employment and Labor Office chief Kim Do-hyeong, LH Gyeonggi Southern Regional Headquarters chief Kwon Un-hyeok, and representatives from the project owner, contractors and site supervisors.

Participants reviewed the current state of on-site safety management and shared preventive measures. Keangnam Enterprises presented its own heatwave-response campaign and examples of safety-rule compliance, reaffirming its commitment to achieving zero workplace accidents.

The group also discussed ways to improve working conditions to protect workers' health and prevent electrocution. Participants exchanged views on raising the overall level of on-site safety management, including through risk assessments, adherence to safety rules and active responses to emergencies.

"We will keep our safety management system in constant operation and continue site-by-site inspections and training to put safety-first management into practice," Lee said. "Given the importance of the issue, we will also listen more closely to frontline workers to make sure nothing is overlooked."

Kim said that during a summer of extreme heat and heavy rain, even minor carelessness can cause serious accidents, and that everyone involved at construction sites must work together to eliminate hazards before they arise.

Kwon said the LH would strengthen communication and cooperation and manage sites thoroughly to ensure no safety blind spots emerge anywhere.