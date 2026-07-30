Seongnam City held a results presentation Thursday at City Hall's first conference room for its mobility-focused city development project, with officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, relevant agencies, experts and participating companies in attendance.

Mayor Shin Sang-jin said developing the foundations built through the project — including autonomous driving shuttles, the Seongnam-style Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform and mobility hubs — into safe and convenient services that residents can experience in their daily lives is "of the utmost importance."

The event was organized to share key outcomes of the project, which has been underway since Seongnam was selected through a Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport competition in 2023, and to discuss future directions and areas for cooperation.

Following its selection, the city signed MOUs with participating companies and secured implementation plan approval, then moved forward in earnest with building a future transportation system that integrates autonomous driving shuttles, mobility hubs, car sharing, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices under the Seongnam MaaS framework.

Building on those achievements, the city has steadily expanded its future mobility policies to encompass autonomous driving, drones and autonomous robots. As a result, Seongnam won the top prize in the mobility category at the 2025 World Smart City Awards and a silver award at the 2025 LivCom Awards. The city also presented its sustainable transportation policies and future mobility vision as a representative South Korean case study at the UN Regional Meeting on Environmentally Sustainable Transport for Asia, held in Bangkok, Thailand, in March, and at a side event of the UN High-level Political Forum in New York in July, drawing international attention.

On the strength of those achievements, Seongnam was selected to host the 17th Asia-Pacific Environmentally Sustainable Transport High-level Forum, scheduled for March 2027. The city plans to share its Seongnam-model autonomous driving and MaaS framework, along with its sustainable transportation policies, with countries around the world as it expands international cooperation in future transportation.