Automobili Lamborghini posted first-half sales of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion), up 7.4% from the same period a year earlier, the company announced Thursday. Operating profit came in at 395 million euros, with an operating margin of 22.7%. Vehicle deliveries over the same period totaled 5,422 units, down 4.6% year on year.

The results are particularly significant given the challenging global environment, including uncertainty over US tariff policy, conflict in the Middle East, a broad slowdown in China's luxury market and growing uncertainty across European markets.

"Even as uncertainty grows across global markets, Automobili Lamborghini has proven its resilience by posting the highest sales in the company's history," Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said. "These results reflect our unique business model built on scarcity and brand value. Our top priority is to continuously protect and further strengthen the brand's positioning."

All three models produced at the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory contributed to the first-half performance: the Revuelto, the Urus SE and the Temerario. Customer deliveries of the Temerario began in the first quarter, bringing the third model fully into the brand's lineup, while strong demand for the Revuelto and the Urus SE continued. The Revuelto currently carries a waiting period of approximately one year, and most of the 2026 production allocation for both the Urus SE and the Temerario has already been secured through orders.

Lamborghini plans to launch the Urus SE Performante in the second half of this year to sustain the earnings momentum. The company describes the Urus SE Performante as the most extreme-performance model in the Urus lineup and the most intense expression of the brand's performance-oriented philosophy.

The Urus SE Performante is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine paired with a permanent-magnet electric motor, delivering a system output of 812 horsepower (596 kW) — the highest in Urus history — and maximum torque of 1,000 Nm.

The Urus SE Performante is billed as the world's fastest super SUV. It accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.3 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds, with a top speed of 312 km/h.

"Starting with this new model launch, we will continue to respond to the evolving global market environment and sustain growth through the second half," a Lamborghini official said.