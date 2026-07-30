Daegu Urban Development Corp. announced Thursday that it is carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities to help vulnerable residents in the region stay safe during the summer heat.

The corporation donated 5 million won ($3,450) to the Daegu Jjokbang Counseling Center on Monday to support residents of low-income lodging houses who face heightened risk of heat-related illness due to poor living conditions.

The funds will be used to purchase cooling supplies and safety kits to help residents cope with extreme heat.

As part of a joint initiative with ChildFund Korea's Daegu regional office to support low-income families with multiple children, the corporation selected 15 such households to receive cooling cost subsidies, helping ease their summer energy burden.

On Thursday, July 23, the corporation took part in a disaster-care relay campaign organized by the Daegu Volunteer Center at Dongdaegu Station Plaza, which promoted health and safety during the hottest stretch of summer.

"We will spare no effort in supporting local residents who are struggling through record-breaking heat so they can spend the summer safely and in good health," said Jeong Myeong-seop, president of Daegu Urban Development Corp.