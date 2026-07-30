Mungyeong City in North Gyeongsang Province held a meeting Wednesday at City Hall with 42 directors of local home-based long-term care agencies to discuss the smooth implementation of its integrated medical and long-term care project.

The meeting was organized to share the direction of the integrated care project and strengthen cooperation with community care organizations.

Participants were briefed on the criteria for selecting integrated care recipients and the referral procedures, and exchanged views on ways to actively identify people in need of care and connect them with city services. The city also listened to difficulties encountered in carrying out the project and discussed more efficient approaches to collaboration.

Mungyeong said the meeting provided a foundation to expand cooperation with home-based long-term care agencies and more systematically identify and connect integrated care recipients, including those with long-term care ratings.

The city plans to accelerate the project by working closely with home-based long-term care agencies to build a community-centered integrated medical and long-term care system and deliver necessary care services to residents in a timely manner.

"Cooperation with community care organizations is above all essential for integrated medical and long-term care," a city official said. "We will build a sustained cooperation framework with home-based long-term care agencies to actively identify those in need of integrated care and develop an ever more comprehensive local care system."