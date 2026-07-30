Hanwha Construction ran a specialized training program for on-site equipment managers to strengthen safety management capabilities at construction sites. The session combined classroom instruction with hands-on practice, focusing on accident prevention involving heavy equipment such as construction lifts.

The company announced Thursday that the training took place Wednesday at the Eumseong Culture and Arts Center in North Chungcheong Province and the second factory of Donggeon TNL Co.

Hanwha Construction said it views the expertise and role of equipment managers as increasingly critical amid growing awareness of heavy-equipment accidents at construction sites. The company has run the specialized training program for on-site equipment managers since 2024 to raise the standard of equipment safety management.

Kim Yun-hae, chief safety officer of Hanwha Construction, attended the session. Kim encouraged the roughly 30 participants — equipment managers from the building and infrastructure divisions — and stressed the importance of strengthening on-site safety management capabilities and adhering to safety protocols.

Donggeon TNL, a specialized partner in construction lifts, supported the training by providing the venue, professional instructors and practice equipment.

"Heavy construction equipment accidents account for more than 30 percent of serious workplace accidents at construction sites, making equipment safety management a critical task directly tied to accident prevention," Kim said. "We will continue to conduct field-centered safety training in partnership with specialized partners to further strengthen equipment safety management capabilities."

Yun Jong-bok, a manager at Hanwha Construction who attended the session, said the training was highly valuable because it combined theoretical instruction with hands-on safety inspection practice that could be applied directly to on-site work.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Construction signed a private investment agreement with the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday as the lead arranger for the Jamsil Sports and MICE Complex Development project. The development will transform the area around Jamsil Sports Complex into a large-scale mixed-use complex, set to include Seoul's largest exhibition and convention facility — 2.5 times the size of COEX — along with an accommodation facility with 841 rooms.