North Gyeongsang Province announced Thursday that Bonga Chonggak Kimchi, produced by Bonga Co., an agricultural corporation based in Cheongdo-gun, won the grand prize — the Prime Minister's Award — at the 15th Korea Kimchi Competition, hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation.

Bonga Yakson Baechu Kimchi, another entry from the same company, received an encouragement award.

The Korea Kimchi Competition has been held annually since 2012 to improve the quality of domestically produced kimchi and strengthen the industry's competitiveness.

The grand prize-winning Bonga Chonggak Kimchi earned high marks for its use of herbal extracts — including jujube, astragalus, licorice, angelica root and cnidium — in its production process. The method slows fermentation and extends shelf life while preserving both the crisp texture of freshly made kimchi and the cool, tangy flavor that develops after aging.

Bonga Co. began manufacturing kimchi in Bonghwa-gun in 2011 and established a production base in Cheongdo-gun in 2024. The company produces a range of kimchi varieties by combining traditional fermentation technology with differentiated manufacturing methods.

The company will receive a commendation from the prime minister at the 7th Kimchi Day ceremony on Nov. 20.

"Kimchi is a symbol of our food culture and a flagship of K-food that the world is watching," said Park Chan-guk, director general of the agriculture, livestock and retail bureau at North Gyeongsang Province. "We will build a foundation for growth so that the North Gyeongsang food industry can take a leap forward on the strength of this achievement."