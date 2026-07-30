HD Hyundai has begun a preliminary feasibility review for a second building at its Pangyo headquarters in Gyeonggi Province, which serves as the group's technology control tower. It is the first time the company has been confirmed to be actively examining infrastructure availability in connection with long-running discussions about a Phase 2 expansion — talks that have persisted since the building first opened.

According to industry sources Thursday, HD Hyundai recently launched a feasibility review covering infrastructure requirements — including whether sufficient energy supply is available — for a Phase 2 construction project at its Pangyo Global R&D Center (GRC). The company confirmed the review, saying it was "examining the feasibility of a Phase 2 construction project in preparation for a potential future shortage of space within the GRC," but added that "no decision has been made on whether to proceed."

For large R&D centers or office buildings, securing energy infrastructure — such as heat and electricity — is a fundamental prerequisite for basic architectural design and permitting. Under building regulations, developers must first confirm with relevant authorities that sufficient utility capacity can be secured before obtaining a construction permit. If Korea District Heating, for example, responds that it cannot supply heat to the site, the design must be reworked to use an alternative heat source, making cost increases and schedule delays unavoidable.

HD Hyundai launched what it calls its "Pangyo era" to attract top talent and generate technology synergies in a district where R&D professionals are concentrated, as the group accelerates its push to develop new technologies such as autonomous ships and eco-friendly fuels. Pangyo, often called South Korea's Silicon Valley, offers strong access to Seoul while hosting a well-developed office district, making it widely regarded as an ideal location for an R&D control tower. The GRC holds particular significance as HD Hyundai's first independent headquarters in the 20 years since it separated from Hyundai Group.

HD Hyundai broke ground in January 2020 and moved into the GRC in December 2022. Since the move-in, observers have consistently noted that a remaining plot on the site could accommodate a new building. That plot — a triangular parcel of about 7,000 square meters — is bounded by the eastern side of the GRC, Korea Jobworld and Bundang-Suseo Road.

The existing GRC building has five below-ground floors and 20 above-ground floors, with a total floor area of about 176,000 square meters and capacity for roughly 5,000 people. Some 5,000 employees — including R&D staff from 17 affiliates such as HD Korea Shipbuilding and HD Hyundai Oilbank — work under one roof. Even so, voices within the group have persistently noted a shortage of meeting rooms and parking spaces since the move. With R&D hiring expected to continue as the group pursues competitiveness in future industries, overcrowding appears increasingly likely.

If a Phase 2 building were constructed at roughly half the floor area of the existing GRC, it could accommodate an additional 3,000 workers, industry watchers estimate. However, some analysts caution that breaking ground quickly on a second building will not be easy, given the complex hurdles involved — including sharply rising construction costs, financing burdens, infrastructure procurement and local government permitting.