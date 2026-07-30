Hwaseong Special City held the '2026 King Jeongjo and Lady Hyegyeonggung Selection Contest' at the Dawon Ieum Center's main auditorium on Wednesday, selecting Kim Kyung-soo, 43, of Bibong-myeon, as King Jeongjo and Shin Hwa-jeong, 57, of Hyangnam-eup, as Lady Hyegyeonggung.

Twelve finalists — six candidates for each role — advanced to the final stage after passing a document screening.

The two winners will take on leading roles in the 2026 Jeongjo Hyo Culture Festival and the joint reenactment of King Jeongjo's royal procession along the Hwaseong section.

Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun said the winners are "symbolic figures who go beyond simply reenacting the past — they are partners in building Hwaseong's history and culture together with its citizens." He added that the city would continue to develop the Jeongjo Hyo Culture Festival and the royal procession reenactment into premier historical and cultural festivals that residents can enjoy and participate in.