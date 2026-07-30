T'way Air announced Thursday that it is recruiting entry-level intern mechanics on a contract basis.

Applications will be accepted through 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 via the airline's official recruitment website. Successful candidates will be assigned to Seoul or other locations.

The recruitment is open to graduates and those expected to graduate in February 2027. Prospective graduates must be available to begin work in October 2026 and are required to submit a certificate of expected graduation at the second interview stage.

Applicants must hold a TOEIC score of at least 650, or an equivalent qualification such as TOEIC Speaking or OPIc at the IM3 level or above, and must have no restrictions on overseas travel. Preference will be given to candidates holding type ratings for the B737NG, B737-8 or A330, those with a driver's license, individuals with experience as an aircraft maintenance noncommissioned officer, and those with strong foreign-language skills.

The selection process will proceed in the following order: document screening and competency assessment, first interview, second interview, and pre-employment medical examination. Results of the competency assessment will be announced on Aug. 10. Detailed interview schedules will be communicated individually to candidates who pass each stage.

Successful applicants will join the company on a rolling basis in October 2026. After one year as an intern, they will be eligible for conversion to permanent employment following a review.

Alongside this recruitment drive, T'way Air is also conducting ongoing hiring for experienced mechanics, experienced parts-repair mechanics, and experienced maintenance instructors.

T'way Air currently operates five domestic and 58 international routes. The airline plans to maintain its position as the low-cost carrier with the most routes and aircraft in South Korea by continuing to expand its fleet in the second half of the year, including the introduction of A330-900NEO wide-body jets and B737-8 aircraft.

"We invite passionate individuals who will help drive our next leap forward to apply," a T'way Air official said. "We will spare no effort in providing full support so that talented people can freely demonstrate their capabilities."

Meanwhile, T'way Air continues to pursue a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives, including operating a cabin crew experience program called "Crew Class" in partnership with Korea Food for the Hungry International, an international relief and development NGO.