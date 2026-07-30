Korean Air has introduced a baggage auto-connect service that eliminates the need for US transit passengers to collect and re-check their luggage each time they change flights.

The airline on Thursday shared tips for faster airport departures during the summer travel season, highlighting three key features: checking airport congestion through its mobile app, using self check-in and self bag drop, and taking advantage of the baggage auto-connect service for US-bound itineraries.

Baggage burden eased for US transit passengers on 5 routes

The standout offering is the baggage auto-connect service for passengers transiting through the United States. Previously, travelers connecting to a domestic US flight had to clear immigration at their first US arrival airport, collect their checked bags and re-check them for the onward flight — a process that lengthened layover times and complicated the transit experience.

Korean Air and Delta Air Lines have offered the service on select Incheon-to-US routes since last year through their trans-Pacific joint venture partnership. The five routes covered depart Incheon for Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit and Minneapolis.

Passengers on those routes who connect to another US city no longer need to re-check their bags at the first US arrival airport. Checked luggage is automatically transferred to the final destination.

The service operates under the Interline Remote Baggage Screening program established by Korean and US authorities. X-ray images of US-bound checked bags are transmitted remotely from the departure airport to US Customs and Border Protection, which reviews them in advance. If no issues are flagged, the bags are automatically transferred to the connecting flight.

Departure congestion, boarding times available in advance via app

Korean Air also highlighted its "Airport Preview" feature, which passengers can use before arriving at the airport. Available under the "Departures/Arrivals & Schedule" tab at the bottom of the Korean Air mobile app, the feature displays parking availability, departure hall congestion levels and estimated boarding times.

For Incheon International Airport, information is based on Terminal 2, which Korean Air uses. Domestic flight information for major airports including Gimpo, Gimhae and Jeju international airports is also available. Passengers with an upcoming Korean Air flight automatically see airport preview information tailored to their itinerary on the app's main screen.

The parking section shows the number of available spaces by floor in both short-term and long-term lots. The boarding time menu also displays the estimated time needed to travel from the Korean Air check-in counter to the departure gate.

International passengers departing from Incheon Airport can also check lounge congestion levels and use a lounge reservation feature, allowing them to confirm lounge locations and crowding before departure and book a spot in advance if needed.

Self check-in and bag drop cut waiting times

Passengers can also complete check-in before reaching the airport. More than six in 10 international travelers on Korean Air already use self check-in, the airline said. Passengers can look up their booking number on the Korean Air mobile app or website, select a seat and receive a mobile boarding pass.

Boarding passes for travel companions sharing the same booking number can be downloaded together, saved as images or shared. Passengers who signed up for auto check-in when purchasing their ticket are checked in automatically 24 hours before departure, with mobile boarding passes sent via KakaoTalk notification or email.

A Korean Air official said the airline offers a range of services to ease airport congestion and improve passenger convenience, adding that travelers who make use of these tips can expect a more comfortable and hassle-free departure experience during the peak season. The official also said passengers flying Incheon-to-US routes covered by the baggage auto-connect service can expect a significantly smoother transit experience than before.