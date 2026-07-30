LS Mtron, the industrial machinery arm of LS Group, said Thursday it has developed South Korea's first autonomous tractor technology capable of operating on irregularly shaped farmland.

The technology improves on existing autonomous tractor systems that were limited to neatly arranged, uniform fields. LS Mtron will deliver it free of charge via over-the-air (OTA) updates to customers running LS autonomous tractor software version 3.0 or higher, so they will not need to purchase new equipment or visit a service center to access the latest features.

The system works by having the tractor complete one circuit along the outer boundary of a field, after which it automatically maps the internal work path and edge sections. The technology covers up to 98 percent of workable area.

"We are continuously developing technology that helps customers improve work efficiency and profitability," said Shin Jae-ho, president of LS Mtron. "We will lead the way into an era of unmanned farming where the entire agricultural process can be trusted to run on its own."