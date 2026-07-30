Lotte Global Logistics announced Thursday that it has signed an MOU with robot specialist FRT Robotics to jointly develop and commercialize AI-based wearable robots.

The signing ceremony was held Wednesday at the FRT Robotics store in Gangnam-gu, with Yuk Chang-yong, head of the technology division at Lotte Global Logistics, and Jang Jae-ho, CEO of FRT Robotics, among the representatives from both companies who signed the agreement.

The two companies were selected in March for a project under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy as part of the AX Sprint program — a rapid AI product commercialization support initiative jointly promoted by 11 government ministries. Through the MOU, both sides agreed to work closely together to develop muscle-assist wearable robots using physical AI and to optimize logistics operations as part of the government project.

Under the project, the companies will jointly develop and demonstrate next-generation wearable robot technology aimed at reducing musculoskeletal strain on logistics workers and improving operational efficiency, with a goal of commercializing AI-based robot solutions deployable in actual logistics settings.

Lotte Global Logistics plans to deploy wearable robots developed by FRT Robotics at its logistics sites to collect data on a wide range of work movements, then use that data to refine AI control algorithms and secure high-precision control technology optimized for logistics work environments.

The two companies also plan to build an industry-academia-research collaboration framework with the other companies, universities and government agencies participating in the project, laying the groundwork for sustainable commercialization.

"Improving working conditions at logistics sites and ensuring worker safety are critically important tasks," said Yuk. "We will actively cooperate to make physical AI-based wearable robot technology a new model of innovation for the logistics industry."

Meanwhile, Lotte Global Logistics has been rapidly expanding its presence in global markets. In May, the company held an opening ceremony for its Dong Nai Cold Chain Center at the Nhon Trach Industrial Complex in Dong Nai Province, Vietnam, and officially began operations there.