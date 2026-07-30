Yeongyang-gun in North Gyeongsang Province held a forum Wednesday on "Exploring New Development Strategies for Yeongyang Agriculture Through Business Diversification," focusing on innovation and growth at the Yeongyang Pepper Distribution Corporation.

The forum marked the corporation's 20th anniversary and aimed to chart its medium- and long-term vision and development strategy. It also sought ways to reform the organization's operations, projects, facilities and retail activities in response to rapid changes in climate and the distribution environment.

About 100 people attended, including the Yeongyang-gun county chief, provincial and county lawmakers, agricultural experts, farming organizations and local farmers.

Choi Ki-seok, a professor at Hanshin University, presented a paper on the corporation's medium- and long-term vision and development strategy, while Kim Dong-hwan, director of the Agricultural Food New Distribution Research Institute, outlined a strategic plan for business diversification.

Hwang Chan-young, president of the Yeongyang Pepper Distribution Corporation, then presented the corporation's future direction in response to climate change and shifts in the distribution environment, proposing measures for sustainable growth and business diversification.

A general discussion that followed drew a range of views on strengthening the competitiveness of Yeongyang-gun's agricultural product distribution — including the pepper industry — as well as expanding the corporation's role and pursuing business diversification strategies.

"We will carefully review the various innovation and business diversification proposals put forward today and actively incorporate them into policy, doing our utmost to stabilize farm household incomes and build a sustainable foundation for Yeongyang agriculture," county chief Oh Do-chang said.