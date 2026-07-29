Korea Gas Corporation said Hong Eui-rak (71), a former Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker, took office Wednesday as its 19th president.

At an inauguration ceremony at the company's headquarters in Dong-gu, Daegu, Hong set out his vision to "connect the future of South Korea's energy" and announced three management priorities: raising Korea Gas Corporation's standing and value, establishing its role as a bridge energy provider, and redesigning the company as an AI-driven energy platform.

"Korea Gas Corporation is a strategic public enterprise that sustains South Korean industry and people's lives and bears responsibility for national energy security," Hong said. "We will further strengthen the corporation's competitiveness and solidify the foundation for future growth by restoring financial soundness and enhancing corporate value."

He went on to say the company would develop natural gas as a bridge energy source complementing renewable energy, pursuing a balanced energy transition that achieves both energy security and carbon neutrality.

Hong also said he would upgrade core functions — including demand forecasting, supply chain operations and global trading — using AI and data, redesigning Korea Gas Corporation as an energy platform company with AI embedded throughout.

Immediately after the ceremony, Hong launched a hands-on management tour, visiting the central control center to review the natural gas supply-and-demand situation and emergency response systems in light of geopolitical risks such as tensions in the Middle East.

He then visited the cybersecurity operations center and information systems office to assess cyber response capabilities and the company's AI transition progress, before stopping at the Dongnae gas supply management station to review preparedness for heat waves and heavy rainfall.

Hong graduated from Korea University with a degree in agricultural economics and previously served as a member of the 19th and 20th National Assembly and as deputy mayor for economic affairs of Daegu Metropolitan City.

He was elected president at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Korea Gas Corporation on Thursday, July 23, and formally took office following a recommendation by the minister of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and presidential approval.

His term runs three years, from Wednesday through July 28, 2029.