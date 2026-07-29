Sangju Mayor An Jae-min visited Government Complex Sejong on Tuesday to meet with officials from the Ministry of Planning and Budget, the Ministry of Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, asking for government support for the city's key pending projects, the city said Wednesday.

At the meeting with the economic budget review officer at the Ministry of Planning and Budget, An requested continued national funding for two initiatives: a "strategic crop industrialization support project" aimed at stabilizing rice production and improving food crop retail, and a "smart farm youth startup incubation center operation support project" to train specialized personnel in smart agriculture.

At the Ministry of Interior and Safety, An gave a comprehensive briefing on Sangju's priorities in regional balanced development and disaster safety, and called for broad policy and fiscal cooperation from the central government.

In his final meeting, with senior officials at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, An focused on key projects to modernize the city's transport network and improve living conditions.

The main projects discussed included the elevation of the Sangju section of the Central Inland High-Speed Railway (Mungyeong–Sangju–Gimcheon) to a bridge structure, the construction of a new bypass on National Route 3 (Jicheon–Heonsin), a new national road construction project linking Naeseo Sinchon to Seowon in Sangju, and the widening of National Route 25 (Sangju–Boeun) to four lanes.

"The key projects Sangju is pursuing are closely aligned not only with local development but also with national policy goals," An said. "We will continue to work in close coordination with relevant central ministries, National Assembly lawmakers and the city council to secure stable national funding."