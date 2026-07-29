National Assembly Speaker Jo Jeong-sik moved to clarify remarks he made about allowing a sitting president to seek re-election through constitutional reform, saying the issue "is not a subject for constitutional reform discussions." The controversy, however, continued to reverberate through the political world for a second straight day.

On Wednesday, Jo posted on Facebook, citing Article 128, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution, which states that any constitutional amendment extending or changing a president's term cannot apply to the incumbent. He wrote that his remarks at Tuesday's press briefing were intended to convey "the basic procedural principle that constitutional reform — including restructuring the system of power — requires consensus among political actors and the choice of the people."

He added that he was "sorry for causing misunderstanding and controversy contrary to my intentions," and pledged to do his utmost to advance constitutional reform centered on topics that both parties can agree on and the public supports, in order to open a new future for South Korea.

Cheong Wa Dae also made clear its opposition to any re-election amendment. Hong Ik-pyo, the presidential chief of staff for political affairs, appeared on MBC Radio and stressed that "under the current Constitution, constitutional reform that includes re-election for the sitting president is impossible."

Hong was asked whether the topic of re-election had ever come up in communications with the Speaker's office and replied, "It has not," adding that President (Lee Jae-myung) "is well aware of this and has repeated the same position — that a re-election amendment is not possible — on multiple occasions."

Candidates vying for the Democratic Party of Korea's leadership ahead of the Aug. 17 party convention were closely watching how public opinion on the controversy would develop.

Candidate Jung Chung-rae wrote on Facebook that he "fully agreed" with Hong's position, but said Jo "should consider clarifying his remarks again and, if necessary, offering an apology." Candidate Song Yeong-gil said the remarks "could be open to misinterpretation" and were "not appropriate."

Within the ruling camp, there were signs of a sentiment that "unnecessary expansion of the controversy is undesirable, given that the Speaker's office has offered sufficient clarification," though critical voices persisted in some quarters.

Yoo In-tae, a former secretary-general of the National Assembly, appeared on SBS on Tuesday and said that senior party advisers, upon hearing talk of re-election circulating, had all said in unison, "Does that even make sense?" He called the Speaker's remarks "a mistake."

Meanwhile, the broader opposition kept up its attacks for a second consecutive day. People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok criticized President Lee, saying that "if he truly pursues a re-election amendment against the will of the people and the spirit of the current Constitution, that itself would constitute genuine insurrection." Floor leader Jeong Jeom-sik also sharpened his tone, warning that "if the Democratic Party says it will discuss a re-election amendment, all further constitutional reform discussions will become impossible."

Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon wrote on Facebook that President Lee "is trying to become a dictator" and that "a National Assembly speaker handpicked by Lee floated the idea." Han said he had long argued against participating in any constitutional reform discussions driven by the Democratic Party. On Tuesday, Han had also criticized what he called "the Lee Jae-myung administration's Plan B — a re-election amendment — prepared in case Plan A, dropping the charges against Lee, becomes difficult," calling it "a destruction of constitutional order on par with an illegal declaration of martial law."