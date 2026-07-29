Kyungil University signed a memorandum of understanding with A-jin Industry and HD Hyundai Robotics on Monday to establish an AI-robot convergence center and strengthen industry-academia cooperation in robotics and smart factory fields. The signing ceremony was held at A-jin Industry's headquarters in Jillyang-eup, Gyeongsan.

About 30 officials attended, including Kyungil University President Jeong Hyeon-tae, A-jin Industry CEO Seo Jung-ho and HD Hyundai Robotics CEO Kim Wan-su.

Under the agreement, Kyungil University will provide the campus site and educational infrastructure needed to build the center.

A-jin Industry and HD Hyundai Robotics will cooperate to ensure the center strengthens students' practical robotics skills, supports industry-linked curricula, field training, job placement, joint research and development, and the cultivation of regional industrial talent.

The three institutions plan to share practice facilities, classrooms and training equipment at the center. They will also jointly develop field-oriented curricula covering industrial robot operation, maintenance, automation, robot safety and smart factory integration.

"We will actively support students in building professional competencies by experiencing cutting-edge robot equipment and industry-centered curricula through this agreement," Jeong said.