Hyundai Engineering & Construction has become the first company in the industry to deploy an industrial wearable robot designed to reduce physical strain on workers.

Hyundai E&C said Wednesday it has introduced the X-ble Shoulder, an industrial exoskeleton developed by Hyundai Motor and Kia's Robotics Lab, at the interior carpentry work site of "The H Class T" in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

Interior carpentry ceiling work requires workers to repeatedly lift their arms above their heads for extended periods to install and secure materials. The nature of the task places sustained strain on the shoulders and arms, which can affect workers' concentration and postural stability.

Hyundai E&C expects the X-ble Shoulder to ease worker fatigue and improve focus during ceiling work, while also helping reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders and boosting overall work efficiency. The company plans to explore applying the device to other overhead-heavy processes, including upper-level mechanical installation, ceiling painting and wallpapering.

The X-ble Shoulder is an industrial exoskeleton that assists the upper-arm muscles when workers raise their arms for overhead tasks. Its unpowered torque-generation structure makes it lightweight and eliminates the need for charging, simplifying maintenance. The device also incorporates a muscle-compensation module that generates assistive force, reducing the load on the shoulder joint and the activation of the anterior and lateral deltoid muscles by up to 60 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

The robot supports a shoulder range of motion from 0 to 180 degrees, allowing workers to move both arms freely while wearing it. "When I wear the X-ble Shoulder, my arms feel less strained when held up," one worker at the site said. "I can use it without significantly changing my existing work style or movements, which makes it very convenient on site."

Meanwhile, HMG Construction Technology Research Institute — the integrated research and development organization of Hyundai E&C and Hyundai Engineering — operates dedicated AI and robotics units, including a smart construction research lab, a robotics research team and an AI research team. Building on this foundation, the company is pushing to expand smart construction technology, broaden on-site robotics applications, and address safety, quality and human-error risks. Hyundai E&C has also recently begun selecting startups with advanced AI and robotics technologies to conduct demonstrations at construction sites and in residential products.