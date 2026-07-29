The emergency room had closed — but reality had already moved on.

When news broke that the county's only 24-hour emergency room was shutting down, headlines quickly followed: "Chilgok-gun's only 24-hour emergency room closes." Reading those headlines alone, one might think emergency medical care in Chilgok was collapsing. It is no surprise that residents grew anxious.

But when an article deals with public safety, context matters more than the headline. The truly important question was a different one — not that the emergency room had closed, but where emergency patients had actually been taken all along.

The statistics told a story that differed from the headlines.

In 2025, Chilgok-gun's 119 emergency services transported a total of 4,048 patients. Of those, only 247 — just 6.1 percent — were taken to medical facilities within the county. By contrast, 2,248 patients (55.53 percent) were transported to Gumi and 1,471 (36.34 percent) to Daegu.

This year, the share of in-county transfers has fallen even further. In the first half of 2026, only 3.4 percent of the 1,939 patients transported by 119 emergency services were taken to medical facilities within Chilgok-gun — lower than last year's already-small figure.

This shows that emergency medical care in Chilgok had already been reorganized around Daegu and Gumi.

Accessibility is the key factor. From anywhere in Chilgok-gun, patients can reach university hospital-level emergency facilities in Daegu or Gumi within 20 minutes — faster than the 30-minute benchmark the government sets for emergency medical access.

That is not to deny the role the county's only 24-hour emergency room had played. However, the reality on the ground must also be acknowledged.

The facility that operated the county's sole emergency room did not have surgical facilities capable of performing emergency operations on-site.

Patients requiring serious trauma care or emergency surgery were, from the outset, transported to higher-level emergency medical institutions in Daegu and Gumi.

Ultimately, a system routing critically ill emergency patients to higher-level facilities had already taken hold.

The heart of this controversy, then, is not simply the fact that an emergency room has disappeared.

What must also be examined is what role that emergency room actually played, and what measures are being put in place to minimize any gap in emergency medical coverage.

The loss of an emergency room is never welcome news. It remains equally true that having even one more medical facility in a community is preferable to having none.

But scrutiny must begin with facts, not anxiety. The closure of the emergency room is significant.

However, that fact alone cannot tell the full story of emergency medical care in the region.

In-county transport rate in 2025: 6.1 percent. In the first half of 2026: 3.44 percent.

The numbers had already been signaling a shift in how emergency care was being delivered.