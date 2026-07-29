South Korea uses more air conditioning in summer than most major developed nations — driven by its hot, humid climate — yet its residential electricity rates remain among the lowest in the world.

However, a progressive pricing system applies to residential electricity in Korea, meaning costs rise sharply once consumption exceeds certain thresholds.

According to Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) on Wednesday, South Korea's per-capita cooling electricity consumption stood at 191.5 kWh in 2022.

That figure is about one-quarter of the United States' 766.2 kWh recorded in 2020, but it exceeds most other major economies. Even compared with Japan — which has a similar summer climate — Korea's consumption is 1.2 times higher, at 191.5 kWh against Japan's 160.2 kWh in 2024.

The gap widens further against other countries. Korea's per-capita cooling demand is 1.5 times that of Italy (123.8 kWh in 2024), 2.4 times that of Spain (81.4 kWh), five times that of France (38.5 kWh) and as much as 12 times that of Germany (15.9 kWh).

Despite that high level of air-conditioner use, the electricity bills Koreans pay in summer are the lowest among major economies.

Based on the average monthly consumption of 419 kWh recorded by a four-person Korean household in July and August last year, Korea's electricity bill came to 77,760 won ($53) — the cheapest among all seven countries compared.

KEPCO applied the rate structures of major overseas utilities — including Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company, France's EDF and Southern California Edison in the United States — to the same usage level and found that households in other countries pay between 1.4 and up to three times more per month than their Korean counterparts.

Japan's bill came to 165,983 won, or 2.1 times the Korean figure — meaning Korea's rates are roughly half of Japan's. The United States came to 193,848 won, 2.5 times higher, while Germany reached 230,149 won, nearly three times the Korean level.

France and Australia also came in at 163,609 won and 163,746 won respectively, each about 2.1 times the Korean rate. Even Hong Kong, where electricity is relatively affordable, recorded 108,441 won — 1.4 times the Korean level.

A separate analysis by the energy price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com, covering 2023 through this year, placed South Korea's residential electricity rate at $0.127 per kWh, ranking 81st out of 144 countries surveyed.

Most major economies ranked higher: Italy at $0.414 per kWh, Germany at $0.406, Japan at $0.227 and the United States at $0.188.

Among OECD member countries, only Canada (83rd), Hungary (90th), Mexico (91st) and Turkey (112th) had lower residential electricity rates than South Korea.

Despite the low absolute rate level, the progressive pricing system means costs can climb steeply once consumption crosses certain thresholds.

The current July–August residential rate structure is divided into three tiers: 120 won per kWh for usage up to 300 kWh; 214.6 won per kWh for usage between 300 kWh and 450 kWh; and 307.3 won per kWh for usage above 450 kWh.

The fixed base charge also rises with consumption — 910 won for usage at or below 300 kWh, 1,600 won for usage above 300 kWh, and 7,300 won once consumption exceeds 450 kWh.

As a result, a shift in consumption tier due to heavier air-conditioner use can send electricity bills sharply higher. Once monthly usage crosses 450 kWh and enters the third tier, the monthly bill can approach 100,000 won.

"Despite having one of the highest cooling demands among major countries, Korea maintains comparatively very low electricity rates, minimizing the cost burden on consumers," a KEPCO official said.

The official added that households with high electricity consumption should take particular care with air-conditioner use, as crossing the 450 kWh monthly threshold triggers both the third-tier unit rate and the higher base charge, causing bills to rise sharply.