50 units deployed this year, 60 more by December Vehicle selected on field preference, product competitiveness

Renault Korea said Wednesday it is entering the Korean National Police Agency's multipurpose patrol vehicle supply program for the first time, expanding its footprint in the public-sector vehicle market.

The company said its Grand Koleos gasoline 2.0 turbo 4WD model was selected for the program, with a total of 110 units to be supplied — 50 for 2025 and 60 for 2026.

The Korean National Police Agency launched the program to improve the performance of its multipurpose patrol vehicles and diversify the models in use. The contract marks Renault Korea's first entry into a market that handles roughly 120 units a year of multipurpose patrol vehicles with engine displacements of 2,000cc or above.

The Grand Koleos was chosen as an alternative model for the agency's 2025 multipurpose patrol vehicle pilot program after scoring highly in field preference surveys and product evaluations. The company said the vehicle earned strong marks for its convenience and safety features, driving performance and overall suitability for patrol conditions.

All vehicles supplied under the contract are the Grand Koleos gasoline 2.0 turbo 4WD model. Equipped with BorgWarner's sixth-generation all-wheel-drive system and an intelligent 4WD system, the vehicle delivers stable driving performance across varying road and weather conditions. It also offers six driving modes — Eco, Comfort, Sport, AI, Snow and Off-Road — along with an advanced driver assistance system, or ADAS, enabling it to handle a wide range of patrol environments.

The model also features a high-rigidity body structure and a top rating in the Korea New Car Assessment Program, or KNCAP, safety evaluation. It comes with up to 31 advanced driver assistance functions, voice recognition and real-time TMAP navigation, among other infotainment capabilities.

The 50 units allocated for 2025 have been fitted with police-specific equipment, cleared final inspections and deployed to police stations nationwide. Renault Korea plans to complete delivery of the additional 60 units for 2026 on a rolling basis by December.

Meanwhile, Renault Korea has been actively broadening its customer outreach. Last month it set up a large corporate booth at NextRise 2026, Asia's largest technology and startup event, held at COEX in Seoul, where it unveiled its future mobility innovation strategy.