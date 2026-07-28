Joa Pharmaceutical has launched Soha-N, a compound digestive enzyme tablet that combines conventional pharmaceutical and herbal ingredients.

Soha-N is an over-the-counter drug containing seven active ingredients: pancreatin, lipase, bromelain, ursodeoxycholic acid, simethicone, dried ginger powder and cardamom powder. Pancreatin aids in the digestion of carbohydrates, fats and protein, while lipase supports fat digestion and bromelain helps break down protein.

The tablet is designed to relieve symptoms of overeating and indigestion, including bloating, nausea and vomiting. The company said it enhanced the digestive effect by adding ursodeoxycholic acid to stimulate bile secretion, simethicone to eliminate stomach gas, and the herbal ingredients dried ginger powder and cardamom powder.

Each dose of two tablets comes in individual packaging for easy carrying and use. The product is also available in a large 120-pack format suited for home use as a household staple.

"The ingredients were selected with the dietary habits of modern consumers in mind, given their high intake of fat and protein," the company said. "The recommended dosage is two tablets per dose, three times a day after meals, for those aged 15 and older."