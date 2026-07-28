K-pop girl group IVE made its first appearance at a Major League Baseball game Sunday, serving as a good-luck charm for the New York Mets.

On Sunday (local time), IVE attended the Mets' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York.

Member Jang Won-young took center stage as the ceremonial first pitcher. She drew attention from the moment she stepped onto the mound, putting her own stylish spin on the Mets uniform.

After throwing out the first pitch, Jang and the rest of IVE cheered for the Mets from the stands.

The group's bright, high-energy presence — cheering along with the game and feeding off the crowd — was captured on the stadium's big screen and broadcast cameras.

The Mets went on to beat the Dodgers, making IVE's "good-luck charm" billing literal. MLB's official social media accounts shared footage of Jang's first pitch and group photos of IVE, as well as clips of the members greeting former MLB pitchers Kim Byung-hyun and Dustin Nippert and Mets star Francisco Lindor, capturing the lively atmosphere at the ballpark.

Meanwhile, IVE is currently on its second world tour, "Show What I Am," and will continue its North America leg with shows in Austin on Wednesday, Los Angeles on Saturday, Oakland on Aug. 4, Seattle on Aug. 7 and Vancouver on Aug. 9.