Hanjin joins Korea Fashion Association's 'K-Fashion Connect' Offers one-stop logistics solutions covering customs clearance and tariffs

Hanjin announced Tuesday that its global fashion logistics service Swoopping participated in K-Fashion Connect, held July 22-23 at COEX The Platze in Seoul.

K-Fashion Connect is South Korea's largest B2B fashion order exhibition, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Fashion Association. The event connects K-fashion brands with domestic and international buyers. Hanjin took part for the second time — following its previous participation under the event's former name, Trend Fair — providing global logistics consulting to attendees.

At the exhibition, Swoopping deployed specialist global fashion logistics staff on-site to assess the logistics process setup brands need at the early stages of entering overseas markets. The service also offered one-on-one tailored consulting on factors directly tied to sales performance, including tariff rates by country, customs clearance procedures, trade terms and efficient logistics processes.

Over the past three years, Swoopping has participated in major domestic and international fashion events — including Trend Fair and Seoul Fashion Week Trade Show — supporting 107 small and midsize fashion brands in their overseas expansion. In September 2024, it signed an MOU with the Korea Fashion Association to pursue joint participation in overseas trade fairs and cooperative projects covering international marketing and logistics support.

Launched by Hanjin in 2024, Swoopping is a global fashion-specialized logistics service that combines the company's existing K-fashion overseas expansion support service Swoop with shipping capabilities.

Built on Hanjin's global network, the service provides tailored logistics solutions for domestic brands entering overseas markets through a range of channels — overseas B2C sales, small-batch sample shipments, pop-up events abroad and international trade fair participation. It is particularly designed to eliminate the structural inconvenience of having to contact multiple logistics providers separately by country and service type, consolidating the entire process into a single one-stop workflow.

"This exhibition was organized to offer practical global guidelines to domestic fashion brands struggling with overseas trade barriers and complex logistics procedures," a Hanjin official said. "We will continue to strengthen our role as a global logistics partner, supporting the successful overseas expansion of Korean brands through Hanjin's differentiated logistics capabilities."

Meanwhile, Hanjin has been expanding its consumer touchpoints through various marketing initiatives, including converting its online sales support platform for small businesses, Digital Easy Order (DEO), into a live commerce channel.