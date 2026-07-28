Singer and actor Son Dam-bi has spoken out after a photo of her wearing shoes inside a hotel room reignited accusations of bad manners, expressing her frustration directly.

On Monday, Son posted on her Instagram: "This is a hotel where you wear shoes inside. They were even brand-new shoes. What exactly is rude? Please keep it reasonable. I'm sorry for the noise."

Earlier, Son had shared photos taken during a trip to Japan showing her sitting on a hotel bed while wearing sneakers. One image appeared to show her shoe-clad foot touching the bedding.

The photos drew criticism from some who said it was inappropriate for shoes to come into contact with hotel bedding. Others pushed back, saying the backlash was overblown, noting that "many hotels abroad have a policy of wearing shoes indoors."

As the controversy grew, Son clarified that the hotel in question was one where guests were expected to keep their shoes on inside the room.

Meanwhile, Son had previously faced criticism after posting a video of herself blowing bubbles with her daughter at a shared accommodation during a family trip, with some calling the behavior inappropriate in a communal space. She initially said she had cleaned the floor thoroughly after the activity, but critics said she had missed the point, and she ultimately apologized, saying, "It was my carelessness. I will be more mindful going forward."

Son married former national speed skating team member Lee Kyu-hyeok in 2022, and the couple have one daughter.