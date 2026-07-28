Air Busan said Tuesday it held a sock-yarn upcycling craft volunteer event at the Dongnae-gu Volunteer Center in Busan on Monday.

More than 20 cabin crew members from Blue Angel, the airline's cabin crew volunteer club, took part in the activity.

Sock-yarn crafting is an upcycling activity that repurposes fabric scraps generated during sock manufacturing to create everyday items. At Monday's event, participants incorporated glow-in-the-dark material into the yarn to make keyrings, which will be distributed to help protect pedestrians with limited mobility during nighttime walks.

Air Busan has been stepping up its ESG (environmental, social and governance) efforts through a series of eco-friendly initiatives — removing the invasive plant species yanmiyeokchwi, or goldenrod, from Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu, Busan, in September 2025, and tossing handmade EM soil balls, an eco-friendly water purifier made by employees, into Busan's Oncheoncheon stream in April 2026.

"It was a meaningful occasion to add new value to discarded materials while at the same time practicing environmental protection and care for our neighbors," an Air Busan official said. "We will continue our ESG activities with both the people around us and the environment in mind."

Meanwhile, Air Busan has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including donating funds to the Busan Regional Veterans Affairs Office in Jung-gu, Busan, last month to mark the month of national patriotism and veterans' commemoration.