Lotte Department Store announced Tuesday it will hold a "Blackpink X Tamagotchi" collaboration pop-up store, the retail industry's exclusive event of its kind.

The pop-up runs from Thursday through Aug. 5 on the first below-ground floor of Lotte World Mall in Jamsil, showcasing 28 types of collaboration merchandise based on global act Blackpink's intellectual property. Highlights include limited-edition Tamagotchi devices and plush keyrings featuring all four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — along with hats, T-shirts and bags.

The plush keyrings featuring the members' characters will be sold exclusively at the Jamsil pop-up. A "plush keychain blind box" containing eight randomly selected keyrings will also be available in limited quantities. Four "special plush keyrings" not revealed in advance online are hidden inside, adding to their collectible appeal.

Interactive experiences are also on offer. Customers who make a purchase on the day will receive a limited-edition "Blackpink X Tamagotchi" photo card on a first-come, first-served basis. A photo booth where visitors can take pictures with the collaboration characters has also been set up.

Choi Yun-seok, head of Lotte Department Store's content division, said the store had prepared a pop-up blending the "kidult" trend with a global artist's intellectual property, aiming to draw a wide customer base ranging from fans in their 20s and 30s to foreign tourists.