A man attacked three women with a knife in central Paris on Monday, leaving multiple victims injured, including two in serious condition. Authorities are investigating the motive and believe the suspect may have been suffering from a mental disorder.

According to French daily Le Parisien and other outlets, the attack occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the northwestern part of the city, when the man wielded two knives and stabbed three women.

The victims, wounded in the waist and abdomen, were taken to hospital. Two sustained serious injuries. The mayor of the 17th arrondissement, where the attack took place, said one of the victims was pregnant.

After the attack, the suspect continued roaming the streets with the knives before police arrested him at the scene after an off-duty officer reported him.

Investigators initially considered the possibility of terrorism after the suspect claimed that "God sent me to kill women." Authorities said they are now leaning toward the possibility that the suspect was in a mentally unstable state, and are continuing to probe the exact motive.