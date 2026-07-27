President Lee Jae-myung, currently on a state visit to Brazil, said Sunday (local time) that South Korea would work closely with Mercosur member states to resolve outstanding issues and do its utmost to conclude a high-standard trade agreement that delivers tangible benefits to both sides.

Lee made the remarks in a written interview with Brazilian outlet O Globo released that day, adding that the Korea-Mercosur Trade Agreement "goes beyond simple economic cooperation" and represents "an important milestone reflecting the shared commitment of Korea and Mercosur to uphold a free and open trading order in an increasingly uncertain international environment."

Lee is in Brazil on a state visit at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Asked about Lula's assessment that the Korea-Mercosur agreement could be concluded this year, Lee said the two leaders had agreed at their February summit that maintaining a free, rules-based trading order was critical amid the spread of protectionism and unilateralism. "I also highly value the strong will and optimistic outlook President Lula has shown," he said.

Lee said that since negotiations began in 2018, seven rounds of formal talks held through 2021 had built a substantial foundation, and he believed those efforts would help accelerate progress toward a conclusion. However, he added, "trade agreement negotiations involve mutually sensitive issues such as market access, so rather than predicting a specific timeline, I believe what matters most is reaching a mutually beneficial and balanced outcome."

Asked whether there were ways to respond to the United States' imposition of forced-labor tariffs on some 60 countries, Lee said that "at times like these, it is more important than ever for countries to work together through dialogue and cooperation to find solutions."

He acknowledged that differing economic structures and interests made it difficult for all countries to respond in the same way, but said "the principle that a free, fair and predictable trading order must be maintained is a value the international community must share."

Lee also said Brazil had been "a key partner that has consistently supported multilateralism and a rules-based international order," adding that he was confident the two countries, working closely together, could help strengthen multilateral frameworks including the World Trade Organization and contribute to building a more open, stable and predictable international trading order.

Lee reiterated that South Korea and Brazil were "democratic nations and global middle powers representing different regions," and said that "the more uncertain the international order, the more closely such countries must cooperate to uphold multilateralism, free trade and international norms." He expressed hope that his visit would serve as a meaningful opportunity for the two countries to expand that role together.

On how South Korea would navigate the stalled state of inter-Korean relations, Lee said he would "work in close coordination with the United States and the international community, send a consistent message of dialogue to North Korea, and do my utmost to create the diplomatic conditions for inter-Korean dialogue and North Korea-US dialogue to resume."

Lee said his government held "an unwavering commitment to moving beyond an era of hostility and confrontation on the Korean Peninsula and building a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared growth." He said he deeply regretted that a breakthrough in inter-Korean dialogue had yet to be achieved, but added: "With the belief that peace begins with efforts that never give up, I will continue to pursue the path of dialogue and cooperation without wavering."

He said he aimed to start by opening channels of communication, then comprehensively pursue inter-Korean exchanges, normalization of relations and phased denuclearization, in order to achieve meaningful progress toward lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee also called on the international community for its continued support. He said such efforts "can carry even greater weight when backed by the sustained attention and cooperation of the international community," and expressed appreciation for Brazil's consistent support for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. He asked that Brazil continue to extend its support and cooperation to his government's peace-building efforts.