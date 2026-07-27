Seohyun, the youngest member of girl group Girls' Generation, has spoken about her close bond with her fellow members.

A video recently uploaded to dog trainer Kang Hyung-wook's YouTube channel "Kang Hyung-wook's Bodeum TV" featured Seohyun alongside her 10-year-old dog, Ppoppo, under the title "Her name is Ppoppo — so why won't she let anyone kiss her? Meet Girls' Generation Seohyun's dog who can't live up to her name."

Fellow Girls' Generation members Taeyeon and Yuri had previously appeared on the channel with their own dogs.

When Kang asked whether Taeyeon and Yuri had told her about the show, Seohyun brushed it off, saying the members do not really share such minor details with each other. When Kang pushed back — asking whether appearing on his show counted as minor — she clarified with a laugh: "We're honestly so close that we don't really contact each other that much."

Kang replied that the group sounded almost like family, and Seohyun agreed. "I watch everything my unnies appear in," she said, adding that she had come on the show after watching the other two members' episodes and worrying about what special trick Ppoppo could show off.