Hyundai Motor will supply Genesis protocol vehicles for the first Korea-Central Asia Summit, set to take place in Korea in September. The G90 and G80 models will transport heads of state and ministerial-level officials from five Central Asian nations, along with other senior guests.

Hyundai Motor signed a memorandum of understanding Monday with the preparatory committee for the first Korea-Central Asia Summit at Seo Hui Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul, formalizing the vehicle support arrangement for the event.

The signing ceremony was attended by Jung Eui-hye, assistant minister of foreign affairs and head of the summit preparatory committee, and Kim Dong-jo, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor's Global Policy Office, along with other government and company officials.

The first Korea-Central Asia Summit is scheduled for Sept. 16 in Korea. The multilateral gathering will bring together the leaders of South Korea and five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — to discuss cooperation across areas including the economy, diplomacy and trade.

Central Asia's strategic importance has grown in recent years, driven by its energy resources, critical minerals and logistics connectivity. As global supply chains are restructured and resource security becomes a pressing concern, South Korean companies are increasingly looking to deepen ties with the region.

Hyundai Motor will provide a total of 33 Genesis G90 and G80 vehicles as official protocol cars during the summit. The fleet will transport the five Central Asian heads of state, ministerial-level officials and other key guests.

The deployment is also expected to give the Genesis brand prominent exposure at a major international diplomatic event. As protocol vehicles, the large sedans G90 and G80 are valued for their ride comfort, cabin quietness and rear-seat amenities.

Hyundai Motor has a track record of supplying protocol and operational vehicles at major international events at home and abroad. The company provided vehicles for the Korea-Africa Summit held in Seoul and Goyang last year, as well as the 2025 APEC Summit and the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

Hyundai Motor also plans to supply vehicles for delegations attending the 49th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines in November. Drawing on its experience managing fleets at large-scale international events, the company said it aims to ensure smooth protocol operations at the Korea-Central Asia Summit as well.

"We are honored to provide protocol vehicles for the first Korea-Central Asia Summit to be held in Korea," a Hyundai Motor official said. "Building on our experience supporting major international events at home and abroad, we will do our utmost to help make this summit a success."