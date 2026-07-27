Hankook Tire & Technology announced Monday that the 2026 TDK Tokyo E-Prix — Rounds 14 and 15 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 12 — concluded successfully in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday and Sunday. The company serves as the exclusive electric vehicle racing tire supplier and official partner of the series.

The event marked the first time a Formula E main race was held at night in Japan. It took place on an urban street circuit combining sharp surface temperature swings between qualifying and the main race with high-speed straights and technically demanding corners. Hankook Tire supplied its official Formula E racing tire, the iON Race, supporting stable race operations throughout the weekend.

The iON Race delivered consistent performance across shifting conditions — from qualifying held during the heat of the day to the night-time main events run after sunset — maintaining reliable grip, handling and braking throughout.

Hankook Tire also operated a Fan Village at the venue, engaging with motorsport fans from around the world. The company showcased its iON lineup — the world's first full-range tire brand dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles — alongside the iON Race, highlighting its global EV tire technology.

After intense racing, Dan Ticktum of Cupra Kiro and Nick de Vries of Mahindra Racing took victory in Rounds 14 and 15, respectively. In the drivers' championship, Jake Dennis of Andretti Formula E Team currently leads, while Jaguar TCS Racing tops the teams' standings.

The season titles remain undecided heading into the finale. With gaps between the top contenders in both championships staying narrow, the standings could shift at any point depending on the outcome of the final round.

The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix, which will bring Season 12 to a close, is scheduled as a doubleheader in the United Kingdom on Aug. 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire continues to expand its partnerships with global automakers — including supplying the Ventus S1 evo Z as original equipment for the Porsche 911 Carrera — broadening its market presence.