The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is accepting applications for the second-half round of "Rising Leaders 300," a financial support program exclusively for mid-tier companies, it announced Monday.

The program offers up to 30 billion won ($20.4 million) in financing per company. Starting this year, the ministry revamped the program's digital transformation category into an AI transformation, or AX, track to strengthen support for AI-driven innovation.

Rising Leaders 300 has been jointly operated by the ministry and Woori Bank since 2023. It targets high-growth mid-tier companies and mid-tier company candidates across four tracks: exports (Global Leader), research and development (R&D/K-Tech Pioneer), ESG (Future Value Leader) and AX (AX Leap).

Through the first half of this year, the program provided about 2 trillion won in financing to 225 companies in total. In the first-half round alone, 35 companies were selected and received about 466 billion won in support.

The ministry moved the application window for the second-half round to July from September to respond more quickly to companies' funding needs.

The most significant change this cycle is the conversion of the former "DX Leap" track into the "AX Leap" track. The ministry plans to deepen support for mid-tier companies pursuing AI transformation and technological innovation, including through participation in the M.AX Alliance.

Applications are open from Monday through Aug. 14 on the websites of Woori Bank and the designated specialist agencies for each track. Final selections will be announced in early September after a review process involving track-specific agency recommendations and Woori Bank's credit assessment.

Selected companies will receive loans of up to 30 billion won per firm along with a preferential interest rate reduction of up to 1.0 percentage point. Non-financial services such as customized consulting will also be provided.