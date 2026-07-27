Actor So Ji-sub, the lead of SBS's Friday-Saturday drama series "Agent Kim Reactivated," gifted gold to the show's cast and crew after the series wrapped with a nationwide viewership rating of 23 percent.

Posts circulating on social media Sunday said So had presented gold pieces in custom cases to the cast and production staff of "Agent Kim Reactivated."

Photos attached to the posts showed the gold nestled inside the cases. Each case bore a message: "Working on this project together brought me great joy and happiness. I am grateful to each of you who quietly gave your all to make 'Agent Kim Reactivated' shine. From So Ji-sub, Agent Kim."

So has made a habit of the gesture. After wrapping the Netflix drama series "Gwangjang" last year, he gave each actor and crew member one don of gold. In an interview at the time, he said he had been giving gifts to colleagues ever since taking on a lead role.

"It is my way of expressing gratitude that filming wrapped safely," So said. "I believe I exist because my fellow actors and crew members exist, and that is why I prepare these gifts."

He also explained the thinking behind choosing gold. "Gold cannot be sponsored, so it is something I prepared with sincerity," he said. "My intention was for them to sell it and use the money if times get hard."

"Agent Kim Reactivated," which starred So alongside Ju Sang-wook, Yun Gyeong-ho and Choi Dae-hun, closed its run with a 23 percent nationwide viewership rating. The series crossed the 20 percent mark after just four episodes, making it the most talked-about drama series of the year.