Bonghwa-gun in North Gyeongsang Province said Monday that the final round of the 2nd National Yi Mong-ryong Selection Contest concluded to a rousing reception from the audience.

Held Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on a special outdoor stage at the Bonghwa Sweetfish Festival, the contest brought together 12 finalists — selected through preliminary rounds from competitors across the country — who performed group choreography and individual talent showcases under the theme "Hwanseung Yeonmo in Bonghwa."

After fierce competition, Lee Je-hyeong took the top honor, the Mong-ryong Award (grand prize).

Jeong Seung-hwan received the Jangwon Award, Lee Gang the Bangan Award, and Sa Yun-il the Tamhwa Award, while Hong Seok-jin and Heo Jun-min each claimed a Bangja Award.

Winners received prize money and trophies totaling 14 million won ($9,530).

The event was attended by Kim Ha-yeon, winner of the 96th Global Chunhyang Selection Contest. Park Seo-jin, known as the "God of Janggu," also performed, bringing the festival crowd to a fever pitch.

Bonghwa-gun Mayor Choi Gi-yeong said the Yi Mong-ryong Selection Contest had established itself as a distinctive cultural program that reinterprets the county's historical assets in a contemporary way. "We will continue to develop this contest so that it becomes a festival celebrated by people across the country," he said.