Pohang city officials attended the opening ceremony of Coa System's new headquarters at the Pohang Convergence Technology Industrial District on Friday, celebrating a new chapter for one of the region's leading small businesses.

About 80 people attended the event, including Pohang Mayor Park Yong-seon, Pohang Technopark President Song Gyeong-chang, Pohang Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary-General Kim Gu-am, and representatives and executives from local small and medium-sized enterprises.

The ceremony opened with a welcoming address by Coa System CEO Park Je-seo, followed by congratulatory remarks, a company introduction, a commemorative photo session, and a tour of the new headquarters and production facilities.

Coa System specializes in supplying industrial factory automation equipment and robotic automation systems, and has grown into a flagship company through Pohang's promising small business development program.

The company was designated a promising small business by Pohang in 2015 and an outstanding promising small business in 2019, before being named a North Gyeongsang Province star company in 2021.

In 2024, it received a commendation from the minister of SMEs and Startups and an excellence award at the North Gyeongsang Province Small and Medium Enterprise Awards, recognition of its strong technological capabilities and competitiveness.

The new headquarters consists of a two-story main office building and a single-story factory.

The main building houses management support offices and a technology research center, while the factory is equipped with the latest machinery for building automated inspection and measurement systems using industrial robots.

"Growing together with our employees, creating quality jobs and contributing to the vitalization of the local economy is an important social responsibility for any company," CEO Park said. "We will continue to develop as a company that grows alongside the community."

Mayor Park said the city would keep expanding its support and working to create a business-friendly industrial environment so that high-potential local companies can put down stable roots and leap into global markets.