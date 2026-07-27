Daegu's Dong-gu district announced Monday that its 2026 summer festival "Duduseomdong (Dugeun-dugeun Summer Dong-gu)," held along the Geumho River at Jijeodunchi, drew about 50,000 residents and tourists over two days and concluded successfully.

Now in its second year, the festival ran from Saturday to Sunday — expanded from one day to two — with a significantly enlarged venue and program lineup combining water activities, performances and nighttime entertainment into a participatory summer event.

The festival featured a wide range of programs for all ages, including a water bomb concert, a national dance competition called "Summer Move It," a water gun battle, a summer games event, a family singing contest and busking performances.

A drone light show on the first night lit up the sky above the Geumho River and heightened the festival atmosphere. A fireworks show on the second night drew loud applause and cheers as it unfolded against the riverside night scenery.

The water bomb concert featured Skull & Haha, tripleS and Dynamic Duo, while a retro concert headlined by Space A and Mighty Mouth capped off the festival with more summer-night energy.

Craft beer pubs, a barbecue zone, food trucks and a flea market also drew large crowds inside the venue. A shuttle bus running a circuit between Dongchon Yuwonji, Ayang Bridge Station and the festival grounds improved tourist access throughout the event.

Dong-gu District Chief Woo Seong-jin said the district would continue developing differentiated tourism content using the Geumho River's waterfront resources, with the goal of making Dong-gu a destination worth visiting in every season.