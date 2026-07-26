Yecheon-gun in North Gyeongsang Province said Sunday it had successfully concluded the "2026 National Treasure and Treasure Pilgrimage Fam Tour," held for some 300 Buddhist pilgrims from Seoul and Gwangju.

Held under the theme "Meeting National Treasures Along the Breath of a Millennium," the event took participants through Yecheon's ancient temples and national heritage sites, combining prayer, pilgrimage, cultural commentary and meditation to strong acclaim from attendees.

Yecheon-gun Mayor Ahn Byeong-yun greeted the pilgrims on their arrival at Hancheonsa Temple, the first stop on the itinerary. Under the guidance of monk Doan, a leading prayer master on BTN Buddhist TV, the group held a prayer service and paid their respects before the designated treasure "Iron Seated Vairocana Buddha of Hancheonsa Temple."

The tour then moved to Gaesimsaji Five-Story Stone Pagoda — a national treasure and representative stone pagoda from the Goryeo period — where participants listened to a professional guide before walking the ritual circumambulation of the pagoda and offering individual prayers.

At Yongmunsa Temple, the final stop, the group toured the national treasures Daejanjeon Hall and Yunjangdae, a revolving sutra repository, and listened to a dharma talk and temple commentary by monk Doan. Participants also took part in meditation and a temple exploration amid Yecheon's scenic natural surroundings.

"This fam tour served as an opportunity to showcase Yecheon's outstanding cultural heritage and natural beauty to people across the country, and to confirm the potential of pilgrimage tourism," Mayor Ahn said. "We will continue to develop distinctive tourism content that links national heritage with local tourism resources."