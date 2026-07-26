Daegu Health University signed a memorandum of understanding Friday with the Daegu city government, the Daegu Dental Association, the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province chapter of the Korean Dental Hygienists Association, and the Daegu chapter of the Korean Physical Therapy Association at the Dong-in annex of Daegu City Hall to launch a community-centered visiting oral care service program.

The signing ceremony was attended by Lee Jae-hong, director of Daegu's health and welfare bureau; Kim Young-jun, executive vice president of Daegu Health University; Choi Seong-uk, chairman of the Daegu Dental Association; Oh Mi-jeong, president of the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province chapter of the Korean Dental Hygienists Association; and Jang Gwon-uk, president of the Daegu chapter of the Korean Physical Therapy Association.

The agreement aims to provide integrated oral health and physical function management services to people enrolled in the city's integrated care program, improving their overall health and quality of life while strengthening the community-based care system.

At the heart of the initiative is support for elderly and disabled residents with limited mobility, enabling them to receive the health and medical services they need in the familiar surroundings of their own homes.

Going beyond simple home visits, the program is expected to contribute to realizing "aging in place" by delivering integrated services that link oral health management with physical rehabilitation.

Under the agreement, Daegu Health University will participate in program operations and provide professional personnel, while the city government will oversee the initiative and handle administrative support.

The Daegu Dental Association will provide visiting dental examinations and treatment services; the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province chapter of the Korean Dental Hygienists Association will handle visiting oral care and education; and the Daegu chapter of the Korean Physical Therapy Association will be responsible for visiting rehabilitation services — with each organization contributing its own area of expertise.

"As a university specializing in health and medicine, Daegu Health University will draw on its accumulated education and field experience to actively participate in building a community-based integrated care system, and we will do our utmost to help residents continue living healthy lives in the places they call home," said Kim Young-jun, executive vice president of the university.