As a full-blown heat wave grips the country, scorching temperatures are forecast to continue Monday, particularly across the Gyeongsang region, including Daegu and Gyeongsan.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the heat index in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, and Yangsan, North Gyeongsang Province, climbed to 38.3 degrees Celsius as of 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

The heat index quantifies how hot conditions feel to the human body by factoring in both temperature and humidity.

Readings were especially high across the Gyeongsang region. Haman and Uiryeong recorded 37.9 C, followed by northern Changwon at 37.8 C, Daegok-myeon in Jinju at 37.6 C, Gimhae at 37.5 C, Gyeongju at 37.4 C, and Gigye-myeon in Pohang at 37.3 C — all exceeding 37 C.

The KMA forecast that heat index readings would reach 38 C or higher Monday in Daegu, Gyeongsan, Cheongdo, Goryeong, Pohang, central and northern Gyeongju, and southern Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, as well as Yangsan, Gimhae, Miryang, Uiryeong, Haman, Changnyeong, and central Hapcheon in South Gyeongsang Province, and Gwangyang. The agency has issued major heat wave alerts for those areas as life-threatening extreme heat persists.

Morning lows nationwide are expected to range from 22 to 26 C, with afternoon highs between 28 and 37 C. Tropical nights — when temperatures stay at or above 25 C — are likely in many areas as nighttime temperatures fail to drop sufficiently.

Central regions will see heavy cloud cover, while southern areas and Jeju Island are expected to remain mostly clear.

Showers are forecast between the predawn hours and evening in the Greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province, and northern North Chungcheong Province. Expected rainfall totals are 10 to 50 millimeters for Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province; 5 to 20 mm for the northern Gangwon coast along the East Sea, northern North Chungcheong Province, and the five West Sea islands; and 10 to 60 mm for inland mountain areas of Gangwon Province. Areas hit by showers may also experience thunder, lightning and localized gusts.